GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - No Georgetown High School students were allowed in the stands at Friday night’s football game against KIPP Academy after new protocols were put in place following an alleged racist incident the week before.

Georgetown Public Schools Superintendent Carol Jacobs spoke at a school committee meeting Thursday in which she announced that no students would be allowed at the game.

Jones also announced that the opposing team would be moved across the field away from the home team, two police officers would be present at the field, and a game administrator along with two to three other people would be strategically placed across the stadium.

“It’s a game to come together, not the opposite, so we were pretty upset about it,” said KIPP academy parent Shely Canales.

This comes after coaches and players with Roxbury Preparatory Charter School say they were subjected to racial taunts and slurs during a game at Georgetown High School on Sept. 17.

The taunts and slurs were allegedly hurled at the Roxbury side throughout the game, prompting a fight among players on the field. The game was ultimately called off.

“It’s still hot. There’s still anxiety. It’s only been less than a week, right? And this has been a very heated situation and people feel very strongly and passionately about it,” Jacobs said.

She also announced at the meeting that an investigation into the alleged racist incident will be conducted by an outside firm.

“I want to make sure that at the end of the day whatever investigation is done is viewed as unbiased,” Jacobs said. “That’s what everybody deserves. That is to protect Georgetown and that is to protect, to do due diligence to investigate whether or not the allegations are correct.”

