FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - In hopes of getting more people “on board” to get vaccinated, the state will offer COVID-19 vaccine shots right on MBTA Commuter Rail trains.

The effort is called “VaxExpress” and the idea is if the shots are easy to access, more people will get them.

“If you’re gonna be on the train anyways and you don’t have time in your day to get vaccinated, then you may as well do it on the train,” said T rider Rebecca Zane, likes the

Train stations are centrally located and attract people who don’t have other transportation options .

“This is in the middle of Main Street, so like, I think this is a good spot cause not everybody can get to places to take the vaccine,” T rider Issa Frod said. “They already on the train, thats cool I think.”

The trains will stay put at the station and people will get on and roll up their sleeves. The shots will take place between June 16 and June 20 in: Worcester, Lowell, Boston, Lawrence and Fitchburg –all communities hit hardest by COVID-19 that also have low vaccination rates.

To entice people even more, $25 grocery store gift cards will be handed out with every shot.

“I think its a good idea with providing it to those who want it – you know what I mean,” said Priscilla Tambolleo “I don’t think it’s cool they’re giving incentives for it. I think that’s a little twisted.”

No appointment is necessary and no ticket required to participate.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)