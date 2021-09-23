(WHDH) — A nonprofit organization is warning against a troubling trend circulating on social media of people breathing in hydrogen peroxide through nebulizers in an attempt to prevent or treat COVID-19.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America wrote in a blog post Tuesday that people should not be nebulizing hydrogen peroxide as this is dangerous and not a treatment or preventative measure for the coronavirus.

Videos of people doing this harmful act have reportedly been circulating on Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok.

A nebulizer is a breathing machine used to treat asthma, turning liquid medicine into a mist. The mist is then breathed in through a mask or mouthpiece.

The AAFA reminded the public to only use asthma medicine prescribed by their doctor in a nebulizer as other chemicals can be harmful to their lungs.

