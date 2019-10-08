Nor’easter to bring prolonged period of heavy rain, strong winds to Bay State

BOSTON (WHDH) - A nor’easter will bring a prolonged period of heavy rain and strong winds to parts of New England later this week.

The coastal storm will move into the Bay State by Thursday afternoon and linger through Saturday morning in some areas.

A nor'easter brings rain and wind to Southern New England Thursday and Friday. Details on @7News pic.twitter.com/1N1GF3uHwT — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) October 8, 2019

Patriots fans heading to Gillette Stadium for Thursday night’s game against the New York Giants can expect gusty winds out of the northeast and steady rain from tailgate to final whistle, according to 7’s Chris Lambert.

Points on the South Shore, South Coast, Cape Cod, and the Islands will see 3-5 inches of rain, meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said in her latest forecast. Boston and areas west along Interstate 90 can expect 1-3 inches of rain.

There will be a sharp dropoff in rain totals north of the Route 2 corridor, according to meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

Heaviest rain will be focused across southeast MA between late Wednesday Night into early Saturday morning. Sharp drop-off of rain north of Rt.2 corridor .#7news pic.twitter.com/7lvS7ZGCG6 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) October 8, 2019

The wind will be strongest along the coast. Gusts could hit 50 mph on Cape Cod and the Islands, while Boston could see 40 mph gusts.

Wind will be strongest along the coast Thursday through Friday afternoon. #7news pic.twitter.com/HClA48NQ70 — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) October 8, 2019

The storm will also bring a chance for coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Showers along the coast may linger into Saturday.

Sunday will bring partly sunny skies with temperatures in the high 60s. Similar conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

