North Andover landscaper hospitalized after being pricked by hypodermic needle

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday after being pricked by a hypodermic needle while working in North Andover.
The landscaper was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital after being pricked by a needle while cleaning up debris outside a CVS on Route 114.
The town’s police chief said he’s concerned the man could have been infected with AIDS or Hepatitis C.
