North Andover landscaper hospitalized after being pricked by hypodermic needle

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A landscaper was hospitalized Tuesday after being pricked by a hypodermic needle while working in North Andover.

The landscaper was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital after being pricked by a needle while cleaning up debris outside a CVS on Route 114.

The town’s police chief said he’s concerned the man could have been infected with AIDS or Hepatitis C.

North Andover landscaper taken to hospital after being stuck by a needle while cleaning up debris outside CVS on route 114 this morning #7News — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 11, 2018

Sources: this is the needle North Andover landscaper was stuck with while cleaning up debris this morning #7News pic.twitter.com/WaKl2sTsH0 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) September 11, 2018

