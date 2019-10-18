North Reading massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client appears in court

NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting a client on Monday in North Reading appeared in court on Friday.

A dangerousness hearing was held for Daniel Feener, 35, of Peabody, in Woburn District Court on Friday after he was ordered held without bail on rape and indecent assault and battery charges on Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege Feener inappropriately touched a woman who was seeking a massage that focused on her shoulders and back at Tai Chi Acupuncture & Wellness Center on Monday.

Authorities say due to the nature of the assault, they believe other people may have been victimized by Feener.

A woman who answered the door at the wellness center on Thursday says they are still open, but wouldn’t provide further comment.

Feener is described as a white man, standing about 6 feet tall with brown hair.

He completed massage school in 2018 and is licensed in the state of Massachusetts, Ryan and Murphy said.

Feener worked at the wellness center for several months as a per diem employee.

The wellness center wrote in a statement, “The safety, care, and comfort of our clients is at the core of our business. We were shocked to learn of the arrest of one of our therapists.”

It is not known if Feener worked in any other massage or wellness centers.

Anyone who may have been a client of Feener’s and believes he exhibited inappropriate or indecent behavior is asked to call North Reading police at 978-357-5067.

