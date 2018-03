NORTH READING, Mass. (WHDH) – A North Reading Walmart was shut down after a sewage leak on Sunday.

The fire department was called to the store along Main Street Sunday evening. They say someone noticed the sewage cover bubbling.

Officials notified the Board of Health, who shut down the store.

There is no word on when they will reopen.

