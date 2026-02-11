NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - North Shore residents said they are experience flake fatigue as snow continues to fall almost weekly in the area this winter.

“Two, three storms in a row I think we’re all at somewhat of a wits end,” said one resident.

“I’m a little sick of winter,” said another. “I was just saying on the walk usually it doesn’t bother me too much but it seems to be piling up a lot lately.”

Newburyport and Beverly have parking bans in effect because of how much snow has piled up, and the cities say they are running out of places to put it all.

“It’s pretty but there’s no parking and its just piling up…we’re done now,” said one resident. “And I swear they pile up the snow in the major intersections here. That’s what I get worried about — at some point, where do you put it?”

Another winter storm Tuesday night is expected to pile on several more inches on top of all the snow that is already on the ground. Last week’s storm brought Beverly another 13 inches on top the nearly 20 inches from the season’s first snowstorm.

MassDOT has put more than 3,000 pieces of equipment to work to pre-treat and clear the roads.

“We’re going to go right through April for sure,” said Jay Martin, who lives in Newburyport. “Yeah it feels like one of those years it’s just going to be that last little salt to the wound. April 1st, Easter, opening day Fenway Park there’s going to be snow, guarantee it.”

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)