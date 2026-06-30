IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Frustration is growing on the North Shore as a sewage spill into the Merrimack River has caused beach closures and a temporary shellfishing ban throughout the region ahead of a major heatwave.

Sky 7 HD flew over Salisbury Beach Tuesday, capturing a message written in the sand that reads “open the H20.”

During a storm last week, officials said a pressurized sewer line broke in two spots near the City of Haverhill’s main pumping station, sending wastewater flowing into the river. The City’s Department of Public Works (DPW) Wastewater Division estimates that approximately eight-million gallons of wastewater per day are entering the Merrimack River.

Two friends who are visiting Ipswich said they had their sights set on Crane Beach. Despite the signs warning of dangerous swimming conditions, they found a spot on the sand to enjoy the day regardless.

“She said ‘guess what? I don’t know about the beach today because the water has some issues,'” said Jamey Marchese, a beachgoer.

“So I can’t put my toes in the water, but I got to pray its going to be cleaned up in a responsible way,” another beachgoer said.

Until testing confirms the water is safe, beaches in Ipswich, Salisbury, and Newburyport are closed for swimming. Massachusetts officials have also put a pause on harvesting shellfish in the area.

“I think it’s going to have a detrimental impact on the economy or the Plum Island area – all the businesses are going to be affected unfortunately, and I hope that they can figure it out so more people can come out,” said Jack Maillet, a Newburyport resident.

It all comes as a heat wave expected to skyrocket temperatures into the 100s is forecasted for this week.

“The YMCA, they offered residents of Ipswich to be able to use the outside pool,” said Jen Boisvert, an Ipswich resident. “I think they’re doing what they have to do to compensate for the fact people won’t be able to swim during 100 degree weather and take care of their residents.”

Ipswich officials said they hope to have water test results by the end of the day Tuesday to know whether they will keep the beaches closed or open them again tomorrow.

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