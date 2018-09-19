Northampton police searching for missing woman who went swimming in swollen river

NORTHAMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Northampton say they are searching for a woman who went missing Tuesday night after going for a swim in the rain-swollen Mill River.

Officers responding to the area of Pine Street for a report of some unattended personal belongings by the water around 7:30 p.m. found a towel, car keys, some clothes and an unattended vehicle nearby, according to the Northampton Police Department.

The owner of the vehicle was identified and officers spoke with her friends and family, who said she often swims in the area.

The river’s water level was high and the current was strong due to the torrential rain that had moved through the region earlier in the day, police said.

An immediate search of the river, which included a state police helicopter, proved unsuccessful. Police plan to continue their search Wednesday.

The woman’s name has not been made public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

