Norwell police investigating crash involving pedestrian

NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwell police are investigating a crash between a car and a pedestrian.
The crash, which occurred around 1:50 p.m. Friday, prompted police to close High Street and Oak Street and Longwater Drive and at Hall Drive, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Motorists are asked to seek an alternate route.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)