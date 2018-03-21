Norwood man charged with stealing, crashing two cars on Cape

CHATHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police in Chatham say they have arrested a man accused of stealing and crashing two vehicles in Orleans and Chatham.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance at a home on Main Street in Chatham, where a man reportedly stole a vehicle and fled the scene. Police later saw a vehicle matching the description of the stolen car driving erratically on Route 28.

The vehicle later crossed into the town of Harwich, and officers eventually lost sight of the car.

About two hours later, Orleans officer found the vehicle crashed and abandoned on Shoal Lane.

About 20 minute after the vehicle was found, Chatham Police responded to a crash at Jack Knife Landing just off Route 28. A woman nearby told police that the suspect approached her car, removed her from the vehicle, and attempted to flee the scene before crashing, rolling the vehicle into Pleasant Bay, and then running away on foot.

A search ensued for the suspect. Chatham officers say police who were at the home of the original disturbance call watched a man matching the description of the suspect entered the home at around 8:45 a.m.

The suspect was arrested and identified as Joseph Bopp, 27, with addresses of Main Street in Chatham and Stratford Road in Norwood. He was charged with larceny, reckless operation, driving with a suspended license, assault, carjacking, assault and battery, and several other charges.

Police say Bopp had several other warrants for his arrest.

