NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood police are searching for a suspect who tried to scam an elderly person.

Officers responded to Rockland Trust Bank around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday for an attempted scam called in by a bank employee. The employee said an elderly person had come in earlier attempting to withdraw over $9,000.

Police determined that the person had received a call stating that a family member was in a car accident and needed money. The department later confirmed that a family member had not been in an accident or requested any money.

After receiving another call, the victim was driven to the bank in what was described as a large white vehicle by a white male balding with gray hair.

An investigation led police to believe that a white 2014-2016 Dodge Grand Caravan base SXT model may have been involved in the attempted larceny. This vehicle was seen in the area of Prospect Street, Washington Street, and Lenox Street between 2:20 p.m. and 2:28 p.m.

“We are very concerned that in this case, the subject actually picked up the victim and drove the victim to the bank,” Norwood police said in a statement.

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call police at 781-440-5100.

Police are warning residents to be aware of these “Grandparent Scams” which typically involve the victim receiving a call from someone posing as a family member. The caller will state they are in an emergency situation and need money to be sent to resolve it.

To prevent these scams, always call and check with family members on a known number, police said. Don’t send cash, wire money, or provide numbers from gift or cash-reload cards.

