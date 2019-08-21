Not a ‘tattooed guy’: Larry Bird wants mural changed

FILE - In this May 5, 2016, file photo, Indiana Pacers president of basketball operations Larry Bird speaks at a press conference in Indianapolis. A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Larry Bird is stepping down as president of the Indiana Pacers. Kevin Pritchard is being elevated from general manager to the team's new president of basketball operations, the person told The AP. He spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Larry Bird likes the mural but not the tatts.

A lawyer for the former NBA star has asked an artist to remove certain tattoos from a large painting of Bird on an Indianapolis multi-family residence. The tattoos include two rabbits mating on his right arm and a spider web on a shoulder.

Artist Jules Muck painted Bird in a blue basketball uniform. It’s a replica of a 1977 Sports Illustrated cover when he played for Indiana State.

Attorney Gary Sallee says Bird “needs to protect” his brand and “doesn’t want to be seen as a tattooed guy.” Muck says she adds things like tattoos to her art to avoid creating a complete copy of a photo.

She says she’s trying to reach an agreement with Bird’s representatives.

