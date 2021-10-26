PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Boaters are bailing out of the water and battening down the hatches in preparation for a fall nor’easter that is expected to batter the Bay State.

Whit Perry, the captain of the Mayflower II, said that he is “not taking any chances” as strong winds and heavy rain threaten the area.

“This one looks like a whopper of an October storm,” he said. “With Mayflower, we have 16 different storm lines on it, we went through some nor’easters this winter and we’ll do the best we can.”

Fishermen could be seen pulling their vessels out of Plymouth Harbor.

“I hear it’s going to be pretty bad but it’s something I’ve been through before after 20 something years of fishing,” Arthur Noronha said.

Coastal flooding is not a big concern Tuesday but Tom Lyons of the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency says they are preparing for flooding inland.

“We’re always concerned about flash flooding,” he said. “If you have a basement that is prone to flooding, you want to make sure you get anything that could be damaged on the ground elevated and off the ground.”

Fall leaves could clog storm drains and gutters, causing street flooding and ponding in low-lying areas.

“Check catch basins and storm sewers near your house if you have them; make sure they’re not clogged,” Lyons added. “It helps mitigate flooding on the street level so that rainwater has somewhere to go.”

