BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated map on Thursday showing the number of cities and towns that are “in the red” and considered high-risk for coronavirus transmission.

Just one community now falls in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s guidelines, down from the two that were reported last week.

The lone high-risk community is Tisbury.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Tisbury in the last two weeks with a positivity rate of 6.86 percent, public health data showed.

