Number of Mass. communities considered high-risk for coronavirus drops to 66

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list on Thursday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

In an attempt to guide schools and businesses through the state’s phased reopening plan, the colors were previously based on an area’s average virus rate out of 100,000 people.

However, many communities across the Bay State do not reach the 100,000 resident threshold. This prompted health officials to revamp the color-coding system based on population size and positivity rate.

Just 66 cities and towns now fall in the Department of Public Health’s highest-risk category for COVID-19 transmission under the state’s guidelines, down from the 110 that were reported last week.

The high-risk communities include:

Abington

Acushnet

Ayer

Barnstable

Berkley

Blackstone

Bolton

Boxford

Brewster

Bridgewater

Brockton

Carver

Chatham

Chelsea

Chicopee

Clinton

Cohasset

Dighton

Douglas

Dracut

Fall River

Freetown

Gardner

Georgetown

Haverhill

Holyoke

Lakeville

Lancaster

Lawrence

Leominster

Littleton

Lowell

Ludlow

Lynn

Marion

Methuen

Middleboro

New Bedford

North Reading

Orleans

Oxford

Peabody

Plainville

Plymouth

Raynham

Revere

Rockland

Rutland

Saugus

Seekonk

Somerset

Southampton

Southbridge

Southwick

Springfield

Sterling

Sunderland

Swansea

Taunton

Templeton

Ware

West Bridgewater

Westminster

Westport

Weymouth

Whitman

The Department of Public Health also releases information on the number of cases and contacts associated with clusters of infection in certain settings including households, organized sports, retail settings and social gatherings.

The report also states that 238,006 people have completed their quarantine to date and 13,151 are still undergoing theirs.

Click here to view a full town-by-town breakdown of data for all 351 communities in the Commonwealth.

