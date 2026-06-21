BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer and another driver were taken to the hospital after a crash involving a police cruiser in Brockton on Sunday morning, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported crash involving a Brockton police cruiser at Ash and West Chestnut streets around 10:15 a.m. found an officer suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Brockton police.

Both the officer and the other driver were taken to a nearby hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was ticketed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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