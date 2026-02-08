FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Fall River early Sunday morning that left a man dead and two officers injured, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man in possession with a firearm in a vehicle outside a home on Linden Street around 12 a.m. encountered 40-year-old Nigel Vaughn, of Fall River, who began to violently resist while being pat frisked and then fired at police, striking one officer in the elbow and another in the abdomen, hitting his bullet-resistent vest, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III. A third officer was also on scene.

Officers on scene then returned fire striking Vaughn. A Glock firearm capable of firing multiple rounds with one trigger pull was allegedly located at the scene

Vaughn was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The two injured officers and the third officer who returned fire were all transported for treatment. The injuries to officers were non-life threatening and all three officers have been discharged.

“Once again, this incident highlights the dangers police face in encounters with armed individuals. The suspect has a violent history and the officers were just doing their job on a brutally cold night trying to protect the community. Through the grace of God all of the officers lives were spared. I am grateful for their service and professionalism under the most difficult of circumstances,” Quinn said in a statement.

” We are deeply grateful that our officers are able to return home to their families tonight. Each day, they serve with dedication to protect our community. Incidents like this underscore the inherent risks of this profession and remind us how fortunate we are to be served by such courageous men and women. Fall River is proud to be protected by some of the finest police officers,” said Fall River Police Chief Kelly Furtado.

