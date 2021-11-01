LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing numerous charges after he tried to steal a car — and was shot by the car’s owner — before fleeing and stealing another vehicle that he crashed in Swampscott, police said

According to court documents, a man moving around cars in his driveway on South Common Street in Lynn around 2:30 p.m. saw another man, later identified as Jose Lopez Funez, jump into one of the vehicles in the driveway and try to drive away, according to Lynn police.

The owner of the stolen car began shooting at the vehicle and struck the 24-year-old in the chest, but Funez continued to drive off, police said. The man who shot Funez had a license to carry a firearm, according to police.

Funez then drove to a pizza shop on Goodridge Street, where he got out of the stolen vehicle and stole another car from an employee who had left it running while he went in to pick up a delivery, according to police. Funez then allegedly drove off before crashing in the area of Paradise and Ellis roads in Swampscott.

Funez was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was arraigned in Lynn District Court on one count of assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of car theft and ordered to be held pending the results of a mental evaluation.

In Lynn, 24 year old Jose Lopez Funez has been arraigned on car theft and assault charges. Police say he went on a wild Halloween crime spree, allegedly stealing two running cars, and was shot by one of the car owners. He eventually was chased into Swampscott and crashed. pic.twitter.com/QaQ21GMHd7 — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 1, 2021

He is due back in court on Nov. 19.

The person who shot Lopez Funez will not be facing any charges in connection with the incident.

An investigation remains ongoing.

