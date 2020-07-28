HARPSWELL, Maine (WHDH) — Officials have released the identity of a woman who they say died following a shark attack off the shore of Bailey Island in Harpswell, Maine on Monday afternoon.

A witness reported that a woman, later identified as 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach, of New York City, had been swimming off the shore near White Sails Lane when she became injured in an apparent shark attack, according to the Maine Department of Marine Resources.

Kayakers nearby brought her to shore and EMS responders were called to the scene, where she was pronounced dead.

“We just heard her cries and we came out and we kayaked out and we did our best but, you know, at this time, I think that’s all I want to say,” one of the good Samaritans told 7NEWS. “We’re all in shock.”

There has only been one recorded shark attack in Maine, according to a global database on shark attacks. That attack happened in 2010 and the diver was not hurt.

Swimmers and boaters are urged to use caution near Bailey Island and to avoid swimming near schooling fish or seals until further notice.

No further information was made available.

