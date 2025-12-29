NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified the woman who died in a Needham fire on Christmas Eve last week.

Kayla Corrigan, 21, was a student at Syracuse University.

Corrigan’s sorority released a statement remembering her kindness, saying in part, “Kayla shared the most beautiful presence and was such a kind and caring soul. Everyone who knew her recognized her kindness, her warmth, her humor and her selflessness.”

The fire broke out at Corrigan’s home on Woodworth road, prompting roughly 75 firefighters to respond.

Fire officials say the fire started in the garage and the cause was accidental. Two other people made it out safely.

