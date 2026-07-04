CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 32-year-old man who was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Cambridge.

Officers responding to a report of a person on the ground near the intersection of Broadway and Norfolk streets around 5:30 a.m. found Xavier Bautista, of Cambridge, dead at the scene, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Pauline Wells.

It was apparent he had suffered a gunshot wound.

A preliminary investigation suggests Bautista was shot shortly before 4:30 a.m., and his body was found by a pedestrian about an hour later.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at (617) 349-3300.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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