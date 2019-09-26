Officials identify victims of apparent murder-suicide that occurred outside Concord, NH mall

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide that left a woman and man dead outside a Concord, New Hampshire mall Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the Steeplegate Mall around 8 p.m. found 21-year-old Zoey Desmarais suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to Concord Hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to a release issued by New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald.

Alexander Thorne, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene, MacDonald said.

An investigation determined that Thorne shot Desmarais before turning the gun on himself, according to the associate medical examiner.

No further information has been released.

