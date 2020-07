SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the drowning death of a 4-year-old in Southbridge, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The child appeared to accidentally drown in a private pool, officials said.

No other information was immediately available. The drowning is under investigation.

