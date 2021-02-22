Officials investigating Gloucester house fire

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating a a blaze in Gloucester Monday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a Fleetwoods Drive home at 4:15 saw smoke coming from the building and found a fire inside the home, officials said. One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.

The house sustained significant damage and is not habitable, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

