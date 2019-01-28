Officials investigating strong petroleum gas odor in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating after a strong odor of petroleum gas overtook part of Lynn Sunday night.

Crews responding to the area of Central Avenue and Munroe Street worked to pinpoint the source of the strong smell.

“We’ve been dealing with a strong smell of gasoline. It’s gasoline, not natural gas,” Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said. “It’s been throughout the entire Washington Street, Monroe Street, Oxford and Ander street area.”

Archer says they detected the gas down in the sewer lines, prompting officials to open up them up.

Nearby buildings have not received any extremely high readings of gas and no evacuations were initiated.

‘We don’t anticipate any danger to the public,” Archer said. “We are actively taking readings in all these buildings around here, so we’re not detecting any immediate danger to the public. We’re keeping an eye on it. We’re not taking any chances on anything.”

The public is asked to avoid the area as officials investigate.

