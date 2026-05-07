LYNNFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - First responders from all over Massachusetts lined streets, highways, and overpasses as part of a solemn procession as the body of fallen Massachusetts State Trooper Kevin Trainor passed through all of the communities he served Thursday night.

The dignified transfer motorcade was escorted from the Office of the Medical Examiner in Boston to the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home Funeral Home in Peabody, where dozens of community members lined the sidewalk to pay their respects.

Prior to the procession, people lined up to leave flowers and signs at a growing memorial by Trainor’s cruiser outside the state police barracks in Danvers Thursday morning. Among those in attendance was Trainor’s fiancée, who took a quiet, somber moment at the site. She hugged loved ones and paused to place both hands on the cruiser’s window.

Kevin Trainor, 30, was killed while responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on Route 1 in Lynnfield at approximately 2:03 a.m. Trainor had been working as a Massachusetts State Police trooper for three years.

Investigators said Trainor, a member of the community action team, had just wrapped up his shift when he responded to the radio call. Police said the crash happened approximately four minutes later.

The wrong-way driver, identified as Hernan Marrero, 50, of Roslindale, was also killed in the collision.

Flags at the Salem Fire Department were also lowered to half staff Thursday to honor Trainor, who grew up in the city. His younger brother Matt is a firefighter in the city.

“With Kevin being a state trooper, Matt being a firefighter, and a sister who served on ambulances around the region for many years, she’s now in the medical field in the hospital, and another brother who serves as a paramedic, they’re certainly a public safety family,” said Salem Fire Chief Alan Dionne. “The community of the fire service, the community of public safety service, we’re always together. It’s important. These are difficult jobs, difficult times.”

A wake will be held at Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 12 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass celebrating Trainor’s life will take place on Wednesday, May 13, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Church in Salem.

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