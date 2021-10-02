DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - An 80-year-old man died after a piece of construction equipment fell on him at his Dartmouth home Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call found the man, identified as Leslie Dewards, underneath a skid steer loader and he was pronounced dead.

After investigating, police determined Edwards had jacked the machine above the ground to make repairs when it slid off on to him. No foul play is suspected.

