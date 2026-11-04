BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall, and others gave an update Wednesday on a fire that claimed the life of a Boston firefighter.

Robert “Bobby” Kilduff Jr. was killed in May. He was a 24-year veteran of the Boston Fire Department and a Marine Corps veteran.

Officials say the fire was caused by lithium-ion batteries.

“Today, we want to emphasize the importance of lithium-ion battery safety,” Marshall said. “The investigation found the fire was started by thermal runaway, involving multiple lithium-ion batteries stored inside of plastic toolboxes.”

Kilduff fell from a window while fighting a fire at a triple-decker in Dorchester. He died after being taken to a hospital.

Kilduff was a third-generation firefighter and father of two adult children.

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