BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-alarm fire in Brockton that sent seven people to the hospital early Sunday morning started accidentally with a candle, according to fire officials.

Investigators say the fire began in a bedroom near the right rear corner of the second floor and that it was caused by a candle that ignited flammable items on a bedside table.

Crews responding to a reported blaze in Central Square around 1 a.m. used ground ladders to rescue five people from the multi-family home. Two others were able to escape the building themselves.

All seven were taken to the hospital, where a teen remains in critical condition. The rest of the victims were in stable condition.

“This fire had every potential to be a terrible tragedy, and I want to recognize the outstanding work of Brockton firefighters in rescuing residents from the danger,” said Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli. “We believe the fire started with a candle, which ignited flammable items nearby. If you use candles at home, please remember to keep anything that can burn at least a foot away on all sides. Always place them on a sturdy, nonflammable saucer or candleholder. And never leave a burning candle unattended – always blow it out before you leave the room or go to sleep.”

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)