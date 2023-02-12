BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews rescued five people from a burning home in Brockton early Sunday morning after a fast-moving blaze ripped through the structure and left a teen in critical condition, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported blaze in Central Square around 1 a.m. used ground ladders to rescue five people from the multi-family home. Two others were able to escape the building themselves.

All seven were taken to the hospital, where a teen remains in critical condition. The rest of the victims were in stable condition.

The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)