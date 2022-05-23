QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are searching for a teenager charged with murdering another teen in Quincy, the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

A grand jury issued indictments for Jaivon Harris, 18, who was arrested in late February, and Keniel Diaz-Romero, 18, who is believed to be outside of Massachusetts, officials said. Both Harris and Diaz-Romero were indicted on charges of murder, larceny from a person, possession of a counterfeit bill, uttering a counterfeit bill and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Harris was also indicted on a charge of misleading police and Diaz-Romero is on a charge of unlawfully carrying a firearm. They were indicted in the murder of Nathan Paul, 17, of Quincy on Feb. 22.

Harris has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held without bail.

