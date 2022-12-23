GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are warning residents of flooding along the coast of Massachusetts Friday as a winter storm moves across the country.

High tide is expected in towns including Gloucester and Rockport around 10:30 a.m.

A Coastal Flood Warning will remain in effect for most of the day Friday, with 9 a.m. until noon being times to watch out for, and up to 1-3 feet of inundation is possible on shore roads and low-lying areas.

As of 5 a.m., winds are whipping at about 50 miles per hour and are expected to reach upwards of 60 miles per hour later in the day.

Scattered power outages are also anticipated along the coast as the rain and wind picks up Friday afternoon.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)