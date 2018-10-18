Officials warn of new scam targeting Apple IDs

(WHDH) — The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new phishing scam that notifies customers of a recent “purchase” associated with their Apple ID.

The BBB says the fake email requests customers to open an attached document in order to cancel the purchase in the hopes of retrieving financial and personal information.

The “Apple” email has several markings of a scam and contains typical red flags, according to the bureau:

It’s sent with a fake Apple email address

It’s generic in nature and doesn’t include your name

There are grammatical and spelling errors

The email encourages you to open an attachment

Apple says genuine purchase receipts will include a current billing address and will never ask a customer to provide personal information in an email.

Customers are urged to only update their account information through the Apple settings.

Those who receive a fake email are asked to forward it to reportphishing@apple.com.

