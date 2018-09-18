Officials warn of risks going into water following deadly shark attack in Wellfleet

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The first deadly shark attack in Massachusetts in more than 80 years has left people on edge.

On Monday, a shark expert spoke about the dangers in the water as a delegation of state senators and representatives took to the ocean off Cape Cod, just days after a shark claimed the life of 26-year-old Arthur Medici by Wellfleet’s Newcomb Hollow Beach.

The trip to see the research and discuss needed resources was planned well before Saturday’s fatal shark attack, but now there’s a sense of urgency in preventing another shark from killing.

“There’s no silver bullet. There’s no one tool that’s going to do it all,” said Dr. Gregory Skomal of Marine Fisheries. “There are drones out there, nets are used in other parts of the world.”

Flowers have been left around a “No Swimming” sign at the Wellfleet beach.

Authorities say people should follow the postings, do not swim near seals, swim close to shore where feet can touch the ground, swim in groups, do not swim at dawn or dusk limit splashing, and don’t wear shiny jewelry.

“If you go to Yellowstone National Park, you’re in grizzly territory. There’s a risk,” Cape Cod National Seashore Superintendent Brian Carlstrom said. “If you’re coming to Cape Cod National Seashore, you’re in great white territory. It’s the risk you’re taking going into the waters here.”

