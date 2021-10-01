TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - After being canceled last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Topsfield Fair is back!

SKY7HD captured video on Friday of workers preparing to kick off the event’s 11-day run.

Pumpkin growers from all across the region lugged their gourds to the fair that night for the annual New England giant pumpkin weigh-in but this year, no one could top Alex Noel’s pumpkin.

The great gourd tipped the scales at nearly 2,100 pounds!

“It was a thrill! I thought I’d been beaten. The pumpkin before me weighed a lot more than everyone figured it would, and I thought I was sunk. And mine weighed a lot more than I thought it would, too, so, great surprise,” he said.

This isn’t Noel’s first pumpkin win — he also took home first place back in 2019 with a record-setting pumpkin weighing nearly 2,300 pounds!

