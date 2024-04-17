SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - An Oklahoma man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly throwing a pipe bomb at The Satanic Temple in Salem earlier this month.

Sean Patrick Palmer, 49, of Perkins, Okla., was charged in a criminal complaint with using an explosive to cause damage to a building used in interstate or foreign commerce and will make an initial appearance in the Western District of Oklahoma on Thursday. He will appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

At about 4:15 a.m. on April 8, surveillance cameras outside the Satanic Temple captured a man ignite a pipe bomb, throw it at the main entrance, and then run away. Seconds later, the pipe bomb partially detonated causing minor fire and damage to TST’s the building’s exterior.

