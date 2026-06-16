FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The parking lots are open, the tailgating has begun, and fans of the Iraq and Norway national football teams are bringing the energy ahead of Tuesday night’s FIFA World Cup match at Boston Stadium.

Fans of both teams said they have been eagerly waiting for this game for months.

“We’ve had our tickets for months, we’ve been waiting since April,” said Marian Jawada, an Iraq fan. “We were at the meet up yesterday in Boston Common and the energy was crazy so we’re expecting the same thing today.”

Despite the Iraqi fans’ pride, a steady stream of people in red shirts made their way into the stadium, signaling there will be more people cheering for the favored Norway team.

Two fans who spoke to 7NEWS said they flew into New York from Oslo, then rented an Airbnb in Connecticut before they drove to Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

“We are excited. We are hoping for 3-0,” said Daniel Husa, a fan from Norway. “3-1 maybe,” Husa’s friend continued, joking that it would be “fine” to give the Iraq national football team one goal.

A group of ticket holders got off the first commuter rail train shuttling World Cup fans to Foxboro, and made their way over to Patriot Place.

“I think the official time was 12:30, but I got there at 11:45,” said Nicki Lamberti, a passenger on the first train from South Station. “Was able to walk right in, get my ticket, get on the train, and it filled up maybe in about 15 minutes and we got right on our way.”

Fans were seen tailgating in the parking lot hours before the start of the match, excited to see star players like Norway’s Erling Haaland take the field. A young soccer fan from Wellesley who is here with his father said he’s excited to see the 25-year-old striker in action.

“I had the fortune of coming in ’94, and so this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I was able to bring him, we’re looking forward to it,” said Eric Boecher, a World Cup fan.

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