BOSTON (WHDH) - Massport’s Fire and Rescue Marine Unit is off to a busy start this summer season.

With the World Cup, the 4th of July, and Sail Boston in the mix, summer is about to be in full swing.

“We’re stationed 24/7, 365,” Captain Michael Barker said. “Obviously, this time of year is our busiest time with a lot of recreational boating traffic.”

The rescue crew will be ramping up patrols as the festivities kick off on land and on the water.

“We’re supporting the Coast Guard and all the other agencies with Sail 250,” Barker said. “We’ll have two boats out on the water for 16 hours a day to help enforce the safety zones and help enforce if there’s any emergency that’s out there that we need to take care of.”

Logan Airport is surrounded by water, so crews prepare for any scenario, whether that’s a plane in the water or a nearby boat on fire.

“If there are other boats on fire, or the marina fire that happened in Winthrop a couple of weeks ago,” Barker said. “This is what we would use. We also have connections where we could hook up hoses like a regular fire truck, but one advantage that we have is that we’re not going to run out of water.”

But with all of the extra water traffic, they’re asking recreational boaters to keep safety top of mind.

“Really, everybody should file what’s called a float plan with a friend, with a loved one,” Barker said. “Let them know what time they’re leaving, where they’re going, and when they’re due back.”

“Don’t operate at nighttime or during inclement weather, fog, especially if you don’t have the radar equipment and boat responsibility,” Massport fire Lt. Jeff Maniscalco said.

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