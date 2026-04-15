BOSTON (WHDH) - City leaders and community members gathered Wednesday to honor the victims and survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing for One Boston Day.

The annual ceremony marks 13 years since two bombs exploded on Boylston Street, near the marathon’s finish line, killing three people and injuring hundreds more. Each year, the community comes together at the site to remember the day.

Lu Lingzi, Krystal Campbell, and Martin Richard — who was just 8 years old — were killed in the blasts. Massachusetts Institute of Technology Police Officer Sean Collier was shot and killed by the bombers several days later.

Dennis Simmonds, a member of the Boston Police Department injured in the Watertown shootout, died a year later.

State and city leaders stood side by side with the victims’ families, making their way to the memorials to lay wreaths and honor their lives. Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu were in attendance for a moment of silence.

Dimitris Kyriakides was at the finish line 13 years ago, and said he still carries that moment with him.

“It’s very difficult to describe how you feel because it was a shock that day,” he said. “When this happened, the runners were coming in and they were so happy, and we hear ‘bang, bang’ and people are falling down, and we didn’t know what was happening.”

While One Boston Day is rooted in grief, it has also become about purpose and a call to action. The day recognizes the resilience of the city and generosity of the people of Boston in response to the attack. The tradition also encourages people to show up for one another with small acts of kindness that continue to define the spirit of Boston.

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