BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA announced that the Green Line will shut down between Government Center and the Union Square Station partly to accommodate work for the remainder of the Green Line Extension project– at the same time the Orange Line will shut down for overdue repairs.

Riders at North Station, served by both the Orange and Green Lines, said they’re worried about the double shutdown in just a few weeks.

“Idiotic,” said Green Line rider Wendell Blackwell. “There’s no need for them to do that. They gotta consider the little man, they gotta consider the working man.”

MBTA officials said a portion of the Green Line needs to close between August 22 and September 18 to allow for the demolition of the privately owned Government Center garage, as well as for work on the new Medford Branch of the GLX. The extension was set to open this summer, but has been pushed back to late November.

“Obviously, we don’t like to be in the position of pulling service back like this,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “But in this case, it advances a number of our capital reliability and safety projects.”

Some riders have already begun thinking about how their routines will change once the changes take effect, despite the fact that the MBTA will provide 22 free shuttle buses for riders.

Victor Terry, who rode the recently opened Green Line Extension downtown more often, said he is “now more likely to stick around here.”

Megan Colleran said she will likely work from home more during the shutdown.

“I’ll probably just stay home. It’s not worth it,” she said. “They shut down, dealing with traffic, it’s just not as convenient.”

The MBTA’s Poftak said the Green Line closure was planned before the Orange Line closure. Now that they’re happening at the same time, he said the MBTA would rather inconvenience customers once than several times.

