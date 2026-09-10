BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on part of the MBTA Orange Line will be shut down for five days starting Thursday.

This continues the work done during last month’s shutdown.

Shuttles will replace service from Forest Hills to Back Bay until the 14th.

There will be free Commuter Rail service between those two stations.

Officials recommend adding an extra 30 minutes to commute times.

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