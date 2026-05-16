BOSTON (WHDH) - The city of Boston through the eyes of kindergarteners.

Classrooms across the city on Saturday worked with volunteer architects to come up with their designs for a fair, fun, and safe Boston.

Alongside a go-kart track and arcade, there’s a healthy candy shop, a hotel for kids, quite a few ball pits, and another innovation from Abigale Soto-Uribe.

“This is the hospital, library, and in the library, there are books without any damage,” she said. “If there’s people who don’t know any language, it can show people how to speak another language.”

It’s all part of the Our Boston Design Challenge, which gives kids the chance to reimagine their own neighborhoods.

Taylor Johnson, of the Boston Society for Architecture, said, “They’re brainstorming, coming up with ideas, corraling all their ideas together into one project, drawing and building.”

Imran Khan, of STA Design, said, “They are so smart, and energetic, and driven.”

The 30 final projects were put on display for the public to see and to encourage everyone to see the Hub just a little bit differently.

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