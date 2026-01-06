EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - In his first conference since taking office, newly sworn in Everett Mayor Robert Van Campen reacted to a last-minute deal finalized by the city’s outgoing Mayor Carlo DeMaria and Wynn Resorts, the owner of the Encore Casino, to build new infrastructure.

The signed memorandum of agreement between the city and Wynn clears the way for up to two new hotels along lower Broadway, near where the Kraft Group just announced they intend to build a soccer stadium for the New England Revolution. That deal also struck in the final days of the DeMaria administration.

The Encore hotel deal was announced less than one hour before Van Campen took the oath of office.

“To be clear, this deal will move forward under my administration,” said Van Campen. “I would have preferred frankly to have a more active seat at the table. My focus now on day one of my administration is to implement and to transform a part of our community.”

The deal is slated to include a huge economic stimulus from tax revenues plus $25 million for the eventual construction of an MBTA rail stop near the casino and the stadium.

“I think the concept is that there will be a need with further development for more hotel space,” said Van Campen. “Any time the mayor can stand before you folks and talk about transforming the city is always a good day.”

If all goes to plan, Van Campen said Wynn could be breaking ground this Spring with the two new hotels opening up for business in 2028.

