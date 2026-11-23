BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey honored firefighters across the state at the 37th annual Firefighter of the Year Awards on Monday.

The awards recognize bravery, heroism, and the sacrifice of those who keep Massachusetts communities safe.

“It’s in their spirit, in the debt we owe to every firefighter, family members gathered here today,” Healey said. “It’s in our duty to stand and deliver for those who keep our community safe; we can, and we must step up to serve those who serve and inspire all of us.”

Among those honored was Boston Firefighter Robert “BK” Kilduff Jr. Kilduff died after falling from a third-floor window while battling a fire in Dorchester this year.

“As many know, BK served 24 years in the Boston Fire Department before he was taken from us in May,” Healey said. “He’s an incredible inspiration to this day for all of us and a role model for so many around the state.”

Kilduff’s friends and family were there to accept the award.

“As we remember a true hero, one who rescued two people in the 48 hours before his tragic loss, we also remember a dedicated family man, a brother to all on the fire service, and a humble historian and rescue company too, as well as a dear friend.”

Fall River firefighters were also honored for rescuing dozens of residents from Gabriel House, an assisted living facility that caught fire in July of 2025. The fire killed 10 people and led to new safety regulations in Massachusetts.

“The Gabriel House fire was one of the most complex and tragic incidents Massachusetts has seen in more than 4 decades. The city’s firefighters were confronted with heavy fire conditions at the entrance of a three-story structure with dozens of occupied units.”

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