BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning fire in an electrical room at Boston Medical Center in Brighton prompted hospital officials to evacuate over two dozen patients to other hospitals on Wednesday, officials said.

Fire officials say the fire was first reported in an electrical room around 1:30 a.m. but has since been brought under control. There were no reported injuries.

Because the fire knocked out power to some parts of the hospital, 26 patients were transferred to other hospitals, including Boston Medical Center’s main campus. 24 of those patients were in the Intensive Care Unit, two were transferred from the emergency room.

“The patients’ needs are paramount and you can’t move people quickly,” Patrick Ellis said, Boston Fire Department Chief of Operations. “They’re attached to these machines, you know, they’ve got their leads, maybe an IV, you’ve got people on the stretcher, people on the equipment, it’s a very coordinated effort.

Family members of those who were transferred to other hospitals were notified.

The hospital was powered by a generator while repairs are being made and it is operating under a Code Black, which means no ambulances were bringing patients in but people can walk in if they need help.

As a result of the incident, some planned elective procedures and outpatient appointments are being rescheduled.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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