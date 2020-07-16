Painted mask sparks dogfight over Dog Rock in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A painted mask is sparking controversy over a popular landmark in Walpole.

For the past 18 years, Joey Dugdale has been the self-appointed caretaker of what’s known as the Dog Rock, a huge boulder with a dog’s face painted on it, that sits on the side of a busy road in Walpole.

“For the most part, it’s a new coat of paint whenever it needs it. Usually just black and white and a little bit of red for the tongue,” he said. “I’ll throw some mulch down and clean up the weeds.”

He took unofficially took charge of the rock because of the affection his family and the town had for the landmark.

But, when the pandemic hit, Dugdale decided to do something a little different — he painted a maks on the dog’s face.

“We all have to wear masks right now so why not have the Dog Rock wearing one as well,” he said. “But, also as a thank you to the first responders and health care workers out there.”

Last weekend, someone painted over the mask replacing it with a smile.

Dugdale painted the mask back on but, Dog Rock was quickly unmasked again.

That when Dugdale said he took a poll on Facebook and got hundreds of supporters.

“The children love it,” he said. “Having the mask on there has helped children be more comfortable wearing their masks in everyday life.”

In a Facebook post, a man admitted to painting over Dugdale’s dog mask and said he would continue to do so if the mask returned.

“I’m not going to play games of, this feud of painting it back and forth so at this point I’m leaving it alone,” Dugdale said.

For now, he plans on researching ways to become the legal caretaker of Dog Rock so that he may do with it as he pleases.

