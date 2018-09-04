Palfrey defeats comic Tingle in lieutenant governor primary

Quentin Palfrey has won the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor in Massachusetts, ending comic Jimmy Tingle’s bid to shift from political humor to political office.

Palfrey served in the White House under President Barack Obama as a senior advisor for jobs and competitiveness, and as a deputy general counsel in the U.S. Department of Commerce.

The Weston resident won his party’s nomination on Tuesday by defeating Tingle, a longtime comedian and social activist.

Palfrey was endorsed by delegates to the Democratic state convention earlier this year.

Candidates for lieutenant governor run separately in the primary but in tandem with their party’s gubernatorial nominee in the general election.

Republican Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito was unopposed in the GOP primary.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)