CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of Interstate 495 in Chelmsford is closed Wednesday for “emergency road repairs,” state police said.

Two lanes on the northbound side of the highway have been blocked off.

The repairs are expected to take “several” hours.

Lengthy traffic backups have been reported in the area.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes.

#MAtraffic left two lanes are closed, RT 495 NB from rest area to exit 34 #chelmsford. Emergency road repair expected to last several hours. Evening commute will be adversely affected. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 16, 2018

